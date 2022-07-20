BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A building in Beckley was recognized today with a historical marker.

The building that was being recognized is located at 207 South Heber Street. It was recognized by the City of Beckley for being Raleigh County’s first State Police Headquarters in 1920.

Things were different back then. Most of the crimes the State Police handled were the making and bootlegging of moonshine whisky. This was the case because prohibition was still in full swing at the time.

Captain Doug Miller, the commanding officer with West Virginia State Police Troop 7 says he’s glad the City recognized the building as a historical site to honor the State Police then and now.

“It’s an honor, it really is. It means a lot as an agency to be recognized and to have it right here. The first State Police agency in Raleigh County” Captain Doug Miller, commanding officer with West Virginia State Police Troop 7

This is the second historical marker placed on the building, in 1907 workers discovered the property was a burial site for both Union and Confederate soldiers in the Civil War