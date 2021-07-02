Beckley Chick-Fil-A opens dining rooms

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Restaurants are opening back up as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease.

One step closer to normalcy, another restaurant opens its doors as pandemic restrictions ease. All three Chick-fil-a locations in Beckley re-opened their dining rooms. Those sitting down to eat were excited to do something they have not done in over a year.

“It’s nice to see other people sitting down, eating enjoying themselves. Even though there is still a line in the drive through around the side of the building, it’s nice to come inside and relax for a few minutes,” said Joe Porten.

Just in time for one of the biggest weekends for travel of the year. Lines were packed both inside and out as people prepare to celebrate the holiday weekend again.

“It’s this way every weekend, but up until now we have had to push everything through drive through,” said Richard Jarrell, owner and operator of Chick-Fil-A Beckley.

Jarrell said his three locations had protocols in place to prepare for people to return inside well before the first of the month.

“We already had the infrastructure there we just had to throw more people at it put more people outside taking orders and handing out food, we were prepared for it,” said Jarrell.

Above all else, Jarrell is excited to see the smiles on people’s faces again.

“You get to see people’s smiles and they get to see yours and you can hear each other better, and it is just refreshing to get to see peoples faces again,” said Jarrell.