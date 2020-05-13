Beckley City Council pay raise proposal dies in meeting

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A pay raise proposal for Beckley City Council members died in their latest meeting on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Councilman at Large, Tim Berry, told 59 News there was no vote due to the lack of motion. The issue is typically addressed in the last month of the term, and would go into effect for the new council members.

Berry said they all felt passing a pay raise would be ‘improper’ and ‘self serving’ during this time.

“Our council members are compensated well for the time that we have and the time that we devote to serving our citizens,” Berry said. “When you also consider the COVID-19 situation now, businesses are shutting down and the first quarter was rather hard.”

Berry said this issue will not come up again until the last term of the next city council. That will be four years from now.