Beckley Code Enforcement moves into new building

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The City of Beckley’s Code Enforcement offices are now located in the building next to the city’s newest fire station.

The Code Enforcement Office is the first to fully move in to the new building. Chief Code Enforcement Officer Bob Cannon said the new building is a big step up from their last building.

“The building is brand new, it gives us plenty of room, and it is going to be very good for the public. There is plenty of access and parking, and it is right off of the bypass so it is pretty easy to find. It’s going to be a major asset to the city,” said Cannon.

The new Code Enforcement Office is open for business. The hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.