BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local dance theatre is offering dancers a chance to sharpen their skills.



Beckley Dance Theatre is holding their Ballet Boot Camp starting today. The camp has students from six different state and features teachers from New York, Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee. This camp is designed to challenge the students and help them grow in ballet.



“We are a year round operation so training is something we have to do while they’re young while the body is accepting of the riggers of ballet it’s a very rigorous sport.” Jerry Rose, Artistic Director



The camp runs through Sunday.