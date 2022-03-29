Beckley, W.V. (WVNS) – The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine was recognized as one of the nation’s best museums.

The Exhibition Coal Mine placed in the top 10 of USA Today’s Best history museum in America competition.

The local landmark was the only museum from West Virginia nominated, and Beckley was the smallest home city of any history museum in the top 10.

Beckley Director of Parks and Recreation Leslie Gray Baker is the director of Beckley Parks and Recreation. She said she’s proud to share West Virginia’s coal mining history with everyone who visits the museum.

“It’s really gratifying. And it also validates everything that we’re doing and the story that we’re telling. It’s such a rich historical story and so many people who visit here have no idea what coal did for the development of this country,” said Baker.

Votes were determined based on an online poll on the USA today’s website.

Overall, the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine finished as the 8th ranked history museum in the country, with the number one spot going to the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center in Columbus, Georgia.