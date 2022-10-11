BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley community can expect to see some new faces in the Beckley Fire Department as they added three new members Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

From left to right: John Miller, Samuel Chaber, and Tyler Robinson.

John Miller, Samuel Chaber and Tyler Robinson all took their oath of office earlier today and after a few months of training will be ready to take a shift!

Becoming a firefighter is no easy task. Along with intense physical training, candidates must also have certain certificates such as an EMT certification. Candidates also go through written, oral, physical, medical and psychological tests before they are selected to go further in the process.

For more information regarding the Beckley Fire Departments mission to the local community visit their website.