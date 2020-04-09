Beckley Firefighters talk COVID-19 safety

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Everyday, firefighters at Beckley Fire Department are on standby in case they are needed for an emergency. But, Lieutenant Chris Lanna said they have some extra safety rules put in place.

Lt. Lanna said the Beckley Fire Department now has restricted access to their building and screens anyone who comes through their doors. They also have rules in place for going out and responding to calls.

“We have scaled back our medical responses quite a bit, allowing our EMS crew to go in first and we’re not even entering the scene unless they require our assistance. If they do require our assistance, we are wearing full personal protective equipment before we enter that particular scene,” Lanna said.

Lanna also said the firefighters at the department have tele-conferences every day and make changes when needed to their safety rules during the pandemic.