BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Gamers young and old joined forces for a good cause at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center on Saturday, July 30, 2022

“It’s a full day of video games, pinball, arcade, tabletop games, classic board games, tournaments, live Mario kart racing, and vendors,” said coordinator Desiree Christian.

Tournaments for thirty different games including the Pokemon trading card game, Magic the Gathering, Guitar Hero, and even classic Atari games like Duck Hunt and Super Smash Bros. had players lining up for their chance to take down their opponent. If virtual action was not their cup of tea, an R.C. car Mario Kart style race track offered something more fast-paced.

One gamer said when these events celebrate the gaming community in southern West Virginia, it is a great way to promote a pastime that transcends generations.

“It feels amazing because not a lot of people around this town are gamers so it feels great to have people come together,” said Aiden Brown.

“People love games no matter what kind of game it is, card games to video games and this is a great place for people to come enjoy them with other people who like video games as well,” added Christian. “This is a great place to come nerd out with a lot of like-minded people.”

The expo is an extension of the popular event Cause-A-Con. All the proceeds go toward AWAY, formerly the Women’s Resource Center, to help victims of domestic situations get back on their feet.