Beckley gas station finds way to safely pump gas for customers throughout pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One gas station in Beckley offers to pump your gas for you. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the gas station implemented procedures to safely continue to do so.

For decades, Liberty Gas Station off of Eisenhower Dr. offered to pump your gas for you. Ryan Grimmett became the General Manager of the station two months ago. He said he wanted to continue to be one of the only stations in the area to offer this service, even during the pandemic.

“The biggest transition for us is making sure you keep that extra little bit of protocol, making sure we are keeping hand sanitizer somewhere where the guys can be sanitizing and washing their hands, so that whenever they are handling your card or handing money back and forth, you are getting it back as clean as possible,” said Grimmett.

Grimmett said he saw a slight increase of people asking for their gas to be pumped. He also said as the weather gets colder, he expects more people will want to stay in their cars at the gas station.