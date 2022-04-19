BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Beckley’s Coffee and Tea Celebration tickets are now available for purchase.

A limited supply of advance tickets will be sold this week at the Youth Museum for cash or card, and at the United Bank lobby on Main Street for cash only. Tickets will also be sold at a ticket booth during the event. For five dollars, purchasers can get a strip of five sample tickets and a People’s Choice voting coin to give to their favorite booth. With ticket purchase, attendees will receive a survey to complete in order to get registered to win a gift basket in the prize drawing.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 23, from 11 AM to 2 PM in downtown Beckley. 16 coffee/tea/dessert tasting booths will be set up, along with other food vendors and community booths. Participants may also be selling larger portions of their products.

The event also features five musical acts including, Jim Snyder, Kate Lett, Verdeant, JC Square, and Beckley Art Center students, along with fun activities. Jill Moorefield, the Director of Beckley Events encourages everyone to come out and enjoy the celebration.