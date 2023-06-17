BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – One organization kicked off Juneteenth celebrations this weekend.

The Multi-cultural Juneteenth Festival started it’s celebration of the nationally recognized event marking the day on June 19th, 1865, when the last slaves were set free in the United States.

Today’s events kicked off with a flag raising ceremony at Wright Hunter Cemetery then the first Connie McKeever Freedom Walk was held from Hunter Cemetery to Stratton Elementary.

It all ended with a picnic at New River Park where free hot dogs given out and vendors like Family Catering were there for attendees to purchase additional food.

“It allows people to realize we can come out and have fun and eat and break bread and have a great time without any type of remorse. It’s about learning about one another’s differences,” said Festival President Tina Pannell.

During the event, the Multi-cultural Juneteenth Festival honored Reverend Walter Leach with the Life Changers Award for making a difference in so many young men’s and women’s lives in the community