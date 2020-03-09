Beckley Human Rights Commission making strides to educate about local hair discrimination

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Senate Bill known as the CROWN Act was rejected by the WV House Judiciary Committee last month, but that is not stopping a Beckley organization from taking action.

CROWN is an acronym for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. At their last meeting, Chair of the Beckley Human Rights Commission, Danielle Stewart, said they agreed that hair discrimination is racial discrimination.

Stuart said they are now taking the proper steps to discuss current rules in places like local schools and businesses.

“There are a whole lot of legacy racial discrimination, things that just have not been addressed, hair is one of them,” Stewart stressed. “Our mission is that we we want to focus less on any kind of judicial stuff, but focus more on education and preventive measures. “

Human Rights Commission members and an attorney will attend the next Raleigh County Board of Education meeting to thank them for taking action on previous incidents regarding hair discrimination in schools, and talking about how they can educate on this matter for the future.