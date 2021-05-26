Beckley man faces child pornography charges

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man is facing child pornography charges after West Virginia State Police reportedly found countless graphic pictures of minors on his social media.

Dakota Anderson is the suspect in this case. Prior to the investigation, officers received two separate cyber tips leading them to Anderson’s social media accounts. During the investigation, troopers say they found more than 100 sexually explicit pictures of children on one of Anderson’s social media accounts.

According to court documents, Anderson also got a new phone and number after finding out about the investigation. He is facing multiple charges, including child pornography.

Dakota Anderson is currently in jail with his bond being set at $100,000.