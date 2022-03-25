BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On July 22, 2020, Zachary Allen, 28 of Beckley, was pulled over during a routine traffic stop where he was found in possession of fentanyl, heroin, cash and a firearm.

According to court documents, during the traffic stop Allen admitted to having fentanyl and heroin in his car and planned on selling it and the money found was from previous drug transactions.

Allen pleaded guilty to using and carrying a firearm in relation to drug trafficking activity and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to life in prison when he is sentenced on July 8, 2022.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess. There is no current mugshot for Zachary Allen.