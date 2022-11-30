BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Beckley man previously charged with the 2021 shooting of a Raleigh County Woman will be sentenced again for an unrelated drug trafficking conviction.

According to Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons, Albert Jones was convicted in a jury trial earlier this month of distributing fentanyl, a deadly opioid.

Albert Jones was previously taken into custody on Monday, July 26, 2021 in Charlotte, NC by the US Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force. Jones was wanted in connection with the shooting of a woman that happened on July 18 on Westline Drive in Beckley. According to authorities, the victim in the shooting is a social media influencer. Jones allegedly became angry over a social media post the victim made. He broke into the victim’s home on Westline Drive and shot her. The victim survived but has lingering health problems after the attack. The victim and Jones have a child together, according to authorities.

Jones will face one to five years for the new drug conviction when he appears before Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Dimlich on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Jones is set to stand trial in March 2023 on charges of attempted murder, burglary, wanton endangerment and malicious assault which stem from a July 2021 shooting.