BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Today, July 22, 2022 a Beckley man was sentenced for a crime they pleaded guilty to in October 2021.

Artie Ray Warwick, 53, of Beckley, was sentenced to nine years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on March 2, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Warwick’s residence where they found various drugs such as heroin, cocaine, pills and an excess of 300 grams of meth. The officers also recovered 104 marijuana plants that Warwick was growing inside his home.

On October 25, 2021, Warwick further admitted to possessing more than 800 grams he intended to distribute in the Beckley area.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess prosecuted the case.