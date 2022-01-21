Beckley Mayor says new L.L. Flooring store just the beginning of big year for local businesses

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Another new business celebrated its grand opening in Beckley Friday, January 21, 2022.

L.L. Flooring, formerly known as Lumber Liquidators, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of their fifth store in the mountain state.

Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said bringing a nationally recognized name like L.L Flooring to the city is another victory for business in the area.

“You can see that they have brought an assortment of beautiful flooring that just hasn’t been available in the past,” said Rappold. “They have such a depth in their operation and obviously a wholesale network that they draw from, and I think it’s going to be wonderful.”

After a record breaking year for new businesses joining the Beckley-Raleigh County chamber of commerce in 2021, Rappold said L.L Flooring’s grand opening is just the start of another year of financial growth for the city.

“We fully anticipate for the city of Beckley to be gifted the former WJLS building with four storefronts. Right on Main Street… We’re excited about that,” Rappold told 59 News. “We’re excited about Fruits of Labor, coming in the early Spring to the former Zen’s location.”

General Manager of L.L. Flooring’s new Beckley location Dylan Lupia said folks who come into the store can expect a wide selection of flooring options, as well as low prices and helpful, friendly employees.

“Great customer service,” said Lupia. “Everything you need to complete your flooring project. Over 450 flooring options, 100,000 square feet of flooring in stock at all times.”

L.L. Flooring is now open at 1020 N. Eisenhower Dr. in Beckley