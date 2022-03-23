BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Police Department and Crimestoppers WV announced today, March 23, they are asking the public to help assist with the recent surge in gun violence.

In their press release, Beckley P.D. has responded to over a dozen reported gun shots in the area since the beginning of March. In 8 of the reported incidents, homes were targeted and more than 200 bullets were fired into homes. Miraculously no one has been injured during these incidents.

Beckley P.D. Detectives have determined that an on-going conflict between two groups of individuals is the cause of the recent surge in gun violence activity. To help address this conflict, Beckley P.D. along with Crimestoppers WV are doubling the reward offer (up to $5,000) for any tip, anonymous or not, that leads to an arrest of the individuals involved.