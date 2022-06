BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Police Department needs your help identifying a man in connection with catalytic converter thefts.

Officers with the department said this man is wanted in connection to several catalytic converter thefts over the past couple of weeks on Appalachian Drive.

Anyone with information on this person is asked to contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia.