BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Beckley Police Department is now recruiting applicants to become a police officer for the City of Beckley.

The deadline to file an application will be Monday November 14th, 2022.

Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the testing process will be held on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022, at the Beckley Police Department Headquarters, 501 Neville Street, Beckley, WV.

For more information, visit the Beckley Police Officer recruitment page here.