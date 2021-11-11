Beckley Police Alumni Association to host dinner and a show

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An event cancelled by the pandemic returns to Raleigh County this holiday season.

“Silent Night, Deadly Night” is this year’s murder mystery dinner theatre put on by the Beckley Police Department Alumni Association.

The show takes place at Historic Black Knight on Sunday, December 14, 2021. Tickets are $50 and the money goes directly into the donations and drives the association puts on throughout the year.

“This goes back to my days in the 80s and the 90s when it was commonplace for us, you know officers would take packages around to let the widows know we have not forgotten about them,” said Tim Berry, the president of the association.

If you want to purchase tickets, they are available for purchase at Tim Berry Real Estate.