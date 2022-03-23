BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Chief Lonnie Christian of the Beckley Police Department announced he is retiring in the coming weeks.

Christian has been in law enforcement for 25 years and served as Chief of Police for the City of Beckley for the last eight. Christian said getting to lead the men and women of the Beckley P.D. was an honor and a blessing.

“I believe that God places us where we are preordained to achieve a specific purpose. And I’ve really been blessed to be a part of so many innovations and accomplishments,” said Christian. “And to be trusted with leading the department, and trying to not just make us more professional, but more effective in the community.”

During his time as Chief of Police, Christian implemented numerous changes. He established a Professional Standards Unit to review all complaints and uses of force. He hired the most female officers in department history, including the department’s first woman of color.

He also created the Deputy Chief Position, currently held by Dean Bailey, who will take over Christians duties when he retires.

“One of the things that I’ve done as Chief is I’ve implemented a Deputy Chief position,” Chief Christian told 59News. “And that allows someone to gain experience and be able to take over in my absence. So that’s been a real blessing to have someone to be able to just step in and take over duties. And it’ll be an easy transition for us to have someone who already knows a lot of the things and can step in and do a lot of the duties.”

Christian said over the past eight years, he hasn’t spent much time looking back on his career. But now that the end is in sight, he says it’s bittersweet reflecting on all that he’s accomplished.

“It’s one of those bittersweet moments when you can look back and you see a lot of the things that you’ve been able to be a part of. And you feel good about it. But it’s also a scary moment when you move from something you’ve done over 25 years into something different.,” said Christian.

Chief Christian said what he will miss most in retirement are the relationships he’s formed with his fellow officers and members of the community.