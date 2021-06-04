Beckley Police Department holds junior police and leadership academy

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Kids in the community will get an in depth look at what it takes to work in law enforcement.

The Beckley Police Department is getting ready to host a junior police and leadership academy. The academy kicks-off on Monday, June 7, 2021.

The class serves not only as training sessions, but as a behind the scenes look into law enforcement. It is geared towards kids 11-to-14-years-old. Other first responders, such as firefighters and EMS, along with specialized sections of the department, will speak throughout the day.

“The last one we would have done would be 2019, so I know I have definitely had kids excited, kids who have done it before, kids asking me if it was going to come back,” said Cpl. Joseph Hunter

The department will hold a second academy from June 28 to July 2, 2021. Applications are available for pick up at the department’s records division.