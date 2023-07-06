BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the American Red Cross and the Beckley Police Department have announced a blood drive to take place in Beckley.

On Monday, July 17, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Beckley Police Department located at 501 Neville Street, a blood drive will be taking place. Community members are urged to donate blood to maintain a healthy supply of blood for emergencies.

The Beckley Police Department is committed to strengthening the community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations.

For more information on American Red Cross blood drives, visit their website. To save time during the blood drive, community members can visit the Rapid Pass section of the Red Cross website to complete pre-donation reading and healthy history questions.