Beckley Pride hosts Day of Remembrance Vigil

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — People gathered in Beckley on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 as Beckley Pride hosted a day of Remembrance Vigil.

Transgender Day of Remembrance is observed annually. The day serves as a memorial to transgender people whose lives were lost through acts of anti-transgender violence.

This year, the event was live-streamed due to COVID-19 concerns, but Christina Baisden, President of Beckley Pride, said they hope their message was still received.



“This hits really close to home for me. We need to bring awareness to what transgender face and the type of discrimination they face,” Baisden said.

Baisden said last year 22 photos were shown to depict the 22 people who lost their lives in an act of anti-transgender violence. This year there were 42.