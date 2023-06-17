BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – June is Pride Month and one local organization held it’s annual celebration in Beckley.

Beckley Pride held its annual Pride celebration today at the Intermodal Gateway in uptown Beckley.

Festivalgoers showed up to show pride in who they are as the festival provided a safe space for them to do so.

Christina Baisden, the President of Beckley Pride, told 59News the festival is a way to say they want equality in the community.

“I think it’s wonderful we can provide a safe space for people to come and be themselves even if it’s just for the day,” said Baisden.

“Today means a day for us to come out and show our pride. We don’t want to hide from people we want to show it. We want to be proud for who we are,” added Beckley Pride member Aiden Brown.

Over 80 vendors showed up for the event which included food, music and a drag show.