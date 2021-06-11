Beckley Pride to host second annual pride parade

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Pride hosts their second annual pride parade event on June 12.

From noon to six, the Beckley Intermodal Gateway will be flooded with live music, food vendors, and a handful of other activities to celebrate pride month.

After the pandemic canceled last year’s parade, those with Beckley Pride, including its president, Christina Baisden, are looking forward to the reunion.

“I am excited to see everybody, you know we haven’t seen everybody in over a year now and we are just excited to be together,” said Baisden.

Beckley Pride is also hosting a VIP afterparty at Publicity at nine later that night. Tickets are $30 and can only be purchased online.