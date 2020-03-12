Beckley Quota Club holds annual community bowl making event

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People in Beckley put their pottery making skills to work on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Beckley Quota Club held its seventh annual community bowl making event at the Beckley Arts Center. The bowls will be used for the Empty Bowls fundraiser, which will take place on March 28, 2020.

Quota President Beth Jarrell told 59 News that 100 percent of all money collected will go to local food pantries.

Over the last six years, the Quota Club has raised $96,000 through Empty Bowls. 59 News is a proud sponsor of this event.