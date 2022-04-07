Beckley, WV (WVNS) – The Beckley Quota club wanted to make a difference, with whipped cream and a cherry on top!

The Quota Club hosts its annual empty bowls event as an ice cream social this year. The Bowls were decorated by volunteers at the Beckley children’s museum, then fired in a kiln, and they are finally ready to be used.

To top it all off, when you attend the event, this year you can fill your bowl up with delicious ice cream.

“You buy a ticket and with that, you get to keep a bowl, you pick out a bowl, and then you’re gonna get your ice cream and dessert, whatever you want. And then you also get to look at all the wonderful silent auction items we have,” said Quota Club member Angela Crook. “And this event, we’re supporting 9 food pantries this year in our local community.”

Crook said the empty bowls symbolize people who are hungry and may receive less than one bowl’s worth of food to eat in a day.

This year’s event is the first with everyone back in one place, as the club was forced to socially distance the event the past two years.

For more information on the event, contact the Beckley Quota Club at 304 255-7596