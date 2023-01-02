BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services released a water distribution list for Monday, January 2, 2023.

For those in need of drinking water, in the affected area, can go to Sophia Fire Department from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., Trap Hill Fire Department from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., or the Gospel Lighthouse in Sundial from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. These three locations will be distributing water for free while supplies last, at the designated times.

Water tankers and dump tanks are available for those who need non-potable water at Coal River Volunteer Fire Department, Josephine Post Office, Trap Hill Volunteer Fire Department, W. Main St., Sophia at the train caboose, and the Whitesville Volunteer Fire Department.

Elderly individuals who require assistance in obtaining drinking water are still urged to contact the 911 Center at (304)255-9121. For more information visit Beckley-Raleigh County Management Services’ Facebook.