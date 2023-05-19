BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce hosted its highly anticipated Job and Resource Fair.

The fair was from 10:00 A.M. until 4:00 P.M. on May 19, 2023. Partnering with Workforce West Virginia, the Chamber of Commerce hosted seventy-five different employers and saw attendees from all across Southern West Virginia. Michelle Rotellini, president and CEO of the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, says the job fair is an especially great place for both employers and job seekers alike to gather in one place and find jobs ranging across a variety of fields.

“It would be especially great if every employer here was able to hire one or two new employees. They are all getting good applicants. I see job seekers kind of shopping around between multiple different employers.”

Rotellini also adds the job fair brought in plenty of student groups looking for local job opportunities. In addition to providing an opportunity to find jobs all in one place, the fair hosted Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley to help with resume building. New River Transit was also on site to show how local transportation can help people reach their newfound positions reliably.