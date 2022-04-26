BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Beckley Rotary Club helped to raise money for local food banks.

The Rotary Club of Beckley completed the Dave Langford Food Drive to provide four $2,400 checks to Helping Hands Community Resources, Food for Body and Soul, The Beckley Dream Center and The Carpenter’s Corner.

“We have too many that are hungry and people who are living a normal life don’t realize those that do so selfless service is our motto we make a difference when we can,” said Carol McCarthy, the community service chair for the Rotary Club.

The Rotary Club also made sure kids had something to wear to the prom.

They set out to collect one hundred pieces of prom attire ranging from dresses to suits for the guys, to celebrate the Rotary Club’s 100th year of service to the community.

Dr. Kristi Dumas, Chair for the Prom Attire Drive, said they exceeded their goal and gathered 160 pieces of formal wear.

“IIt feels great as a club, as a community to band together for a cause that’s bigger and greater than ourselves. It’s just fabulous,” said Dumas.

Dumas said the clothing is distributed between the four high schools in Raleigh County.

If you are interested in helping out or want to join the Rotary visit their website at Beckleyrotary.org