BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The third annual “Christmas Magic” from Beckley Rotary Club focuses on middle school students and the club’s 100th anniversary. For their anniversary, the Club is keeping the theme of 100 by donating 100 of an item to students in the area.

Beckley Rotary Club is gifting 100 hoodies to Raleigh County middle schools, 20 per school. According to club president, April Elkins-Badtke, the hoodies will feature respective school mascots and be an athletic/heather gray color.