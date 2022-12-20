BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The third annual “Christmas Magic” from Beckley Rotary Club focuses on middle school students and the club’s 100th anniversary. For their anniversary, the Club is keeping the theme of 100 by donating 100 of an item to students in the area.
Beckley Rotary Club is gifting 100 hoodies to Raleigh County middle schools, 20 per school. According to club president, April Elkins-Badtke, the hoodies will feature respective school mascots and be an athletic/heather gray color.
The focus this year was on an older demographic of school-aged children. Along with the hoodies, students will receive a small gift card.
The Beckley Rotary Club was able to raise $6,005 for this years Christmas Magic. In celebration of 100 years of service, Christmas Magic marks the 9th service project this year to provide 100 items to meet a specific community need.
“In the past, the most we’ve been able to help was 40 kids. But this year the club was able to meet the challenge of 100 kids in honor of our 100th year as a club.”April Elkins-Badtke, Beckley Rotary Club President