BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – This year is the Rotary Club of Beckley’s 100th birthday. It’s been providing for the community of Beckley for a century.

To show appreciation to the community, the club will select a monthly service project that will benefit the community. During March and April The Rotary Club raised funds for the annual Dave Langford Food Drive and collected formal attire for the local high schools through the After Hours Membership.

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, the Beckley Rotary Club will present five local food pantries with $2,400 each to bolster their supplies. The five pantries receiving funding are Beckley Dream Center, The Carpenter’s Corner, Food for Body and Soul, Helping Hands Community Resources, and The Salvation Army. Following the check distribution, Community in Schools representatives from the four local high schools will collect nearly 25 formal items for their students

“Today’s events demonstrates our membership’s committiment to “service above self” even at times when we have more than one thing going at the same time, our membership shows up and never disappoints. It is an honor to provide the resources our food pantries and local high schools need.” April Elkins Badtke, President Elect

Both events will be held at The Historic Black Knight. The food pantries will receive their donations during their noon lunch meeting at The Historic Black Knight, while the formal item donations for high school proms will happen after the previous giveaway, at 1 P.M.