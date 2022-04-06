BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley Rotary club is asking for donations of formal wear during April 2022.

With prom season coming up for high schoolers, they’re gathering tuxedos, suits, and dresses to donate to local high schoolers who may not be able to afford a fancy outfit for prom.

Rotary-after-hours chair, Dr. Kristi Dumas said being able to feel confident about the way you look, especially on prom night, can go a long way toward helping a child’s self-esteem.

“That matters so much for self-confidence, for self-acceptance, and self-esteem in general,” Dumas told 59News. “And we know that children who have a more positive self-concept actually perform better in school, they do better as adults, and they become overall well-rounded functioning people.”

At the end of the month, the rotary club will host its own prom night at the Beckley Women’s Club. Anyone who donates a suit or a dress will get in free of charge.

To donate or get in touch with the Beckley Rotary Club, follow them on Facebook.