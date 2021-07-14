Beckley Salvation Army looking to move in to new building

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Salvation Army of Beckley is looking to move into a new building.

The Salvation army of Beckley is currently located on South Fayette street, where it first set up shop more than 81 years ago; however, due to limited space and resources, they are ready to move.

At the most recent city council meeting, representatives from the Salvation Army attended to get the word out about their new project. The future building, located on Robert C Byrd Drive, comes with a gym, space for ministry, and will serve as a warming station.

“We can see more people, we will be more central located so that people can come and find us easier,” said Maj. Ronald Mott, the pastor for Salvation Army Beckley.

Construction and amenities for the new building cost $4 million. If they get the funding, Mott hopes to break ground by November 2021. For those interested in donating to help build the new facility, Mott said you can call or meet him at the Salvation Army location in Beckley.