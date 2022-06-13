BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Fans of antique automobiles are in for a treat that is right down the road.

For the first time ever, the city of Beckley is set to host a regional car show for a nationwide organization. The Antique Automobile Club of America chose to host their Eastern Spring national event right here in our backyard.

Starting this Thursday, June 16, 2022, hundreds of classic cars from across the east coast will flood the streets of Raleigh County.

“This event is extremely impactful because not only are we all car enthusiasts but we also want to show off the very best of what our area has to offer,” said Donnie Holcomb, a member of the Whitewater region of the A.A.C.A

