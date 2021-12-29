Beckley Solid Waste Authority offering free Christmas tree pickup

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – If you’re starting to clean up from the Christmas holiday and not sure what to do with your live Christmas tree, here is some good news.

Monday, January 3, 2022, the City of Beckley will pick up those Christmas trees. Once you’ve taken off all the ornaments, lights and tinsels, throw it out to the curb. Your tree has to be on the curb before 7a.m. on Monday.

“We also will be recycling Christmas trees. Don’t flock them, take all the decorations off and all those will go to the mulch pile. Without any decorations on them,” said Sherri Hunter of the Beckley Solid Waste Authority.

There will be no return trips to any streets after the pick up. Monday is the pick up day for all wards in Beckley.