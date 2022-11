BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Due to a power outage in the Beckley area, Beckley Stratton Middle School will be closing early today, Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 10:15 AM.

Both bus dismissal and parent pick-up will begin at 10:15 AM.

It is unknown the cause of the outage. The AEP outage map is showing nearly 1,200 customers without power in the surrounding area.

