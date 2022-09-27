BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It is almost October and that means Halloween is starting to creep up on us.

To celebrate the spooky holiday, Beckley is holding its second annual Scarecrow Decorating Contest.

In 2021, 20 teams participated. Jill Moorefield, director of Beckley Events, talked about where you can see the scarecrows around town.

“Along the streets, on the light poles, or in Word Park and Shoemaker Square,” said Moorefield. “There were some along Kanawha last year so, um yeah, just everybody kind of getting into the spirit and being creative.”

You have until October 22nd to register and finish decorating your scarecrow. The winners will get $100, $50 for second and $25 for third.