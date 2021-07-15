Beckley VAMC administers 10,000 vaccines

BECKLEY,WV (WVNS) — A local health center reached a major goal in administrating COVID-19 vaccines.

Nurses at the Beckley VA Medical Center (VAMC) administered their 10,000th vaccine to one of their veterans, Samuel Comer, who received his first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

VAMC administrators, including Public Affairs Officer, Sara Yoke, attributed its efficiency to a planning group put together last fall.

“Which looked at different ways that the vaccine would be administered how we would coordinate it, communicate and strategize the priority for different categories of veterans,” Yoke said.

Administrators at the medical center expressed the importance of getting fully vaccinated, if you’re not already.

Any county health departments or area pharmacies in need of vaccines can contact the VA Medical Center, since they said they have extras to spare.