BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — People at the Beckley VA medical center got to take a stroll in the sun during the VA2K Walk and Roll, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

While the public could not participate in the twelfth annual walk, veterans and staff at the medical center gathered to raise funds and awareness for homeless veterans.

A lot of people got out during their lunch break to take advantage of the nice weather. They brought food, water, and toiletries to donate to their program, and received food, fun, and entertainment as a reward.

Event organizers wanted to make sure anyone and everyone could join in on the walk, regardless of their physical abilities.

“We try to make the course level and flat so those in wheelchairs can participate those that may not be strong enough to walk the full 2k can at least walk a portion of it, we try to at least make it open to all so that everyone can participate,” said Tracie Hamb, a supervisory social worker, and the homeless program manager for the VAMC.

Since the event began in 2011, people gave donations of all kinds. In total, they value at more than $2 million, and it all goes to homeless veterans.