BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Since December 27, 2022, Beckley Water Company had issued a boil water advisory for its customers.

Today, January 6, 2023, that boil advisory has been lifted.

The advisory was issued due to the extremely low temperatures, high water usage and main water line breaks. Since then, results of bacteriological tests have confirmed the water quality meets state and federal drinking water standards meaning customers no longer need to boil their water before use.

Beckley Water Company thanks its customers for their patience and cooperation during this event. Customers are encouraged to share this information with other Beckley Water Company customers in the affected area. Beckley Water Company | Facebook

For more information, contact Beckley Water Company customer service at (304)255-5121 or (304)763-2691.