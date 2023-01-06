BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Since December 27, 2022, Beckley Water Company had issued a boil water advisory for its customers.
Today, January 6, 2023, that boil advisory has been lifted.
The advisory was issued due to the extremely low temperatures, high water usage and main water line breaks. Since then, results of bacteriological tests have confirmed the water quality meets state and federal drinking water standards meaning customers no longer need to boil their water before use.
For more information, contact Beckley Water Company customer service at (304)255-5121 or (304)763-2691.