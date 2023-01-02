BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Water Company reported on their Facebook Monday, January 2, 2023, that some of the areas affected by the water issue should have results by this afternoon.

Beckley Water Company stated customers in the Odd area should expect their water service to be returned sometime this afternoon. The statement also noted that customers in the Glen Daniels and Fairdale area are slowly having the water service returned to their homes.

Parts of the county have been without water since Saturday, December 24, 2022, when freezing temperatures led to a series of problems in the Beckley Water Company delivery system, resulting in more than 3,000 customers in the Raleigh County Public Service District being without water or having low water pressure.

For more updates on water in the Raleigh County area, visit Beckley Water Company’s Facebook.

