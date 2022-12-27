RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Many Raleigh County residents were without water or reported low water pressure on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, according to Raleigh County officials.

The Facebook page for Beckley Water Company asked customers to be patient on December 26 and 27, as crews worked to restore service. According to posts on the page, a number of county residents dripped their faucets over the holiday weekend, as temperatures plunged to single digits.

The practice is accepted and promoted by plumbing experts as a way to prevent pipes from freezing and bursting during cold weather.

Beckley Water Company reported crews went out on Christmas Day, as county residents reported low pressure and no water service.

A break in a main water line also contributed to the shortage, the water company reported.

Raleigh County Commission supplied bottled drinking water to fire stations in the Raleigh Public Service District (PSD), after Beckley Water Company reportedly stopped flow to county public service districts in order to conserve reserves.

Residents reported water outages or very low water pressures on the Beckley Water Company Facebook page, as a result.

Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver said the county buys water from Beckley Water Company in order to supply county-operated public service districts.

Tolliver said the county has no control over when water service will be restored.

“Once them tanks go dry, it takes three days to fill them back up,” said Tolliver. “So it could very well , some of these people will be without water for three days, and there’s nothing we can do.”

Bill Frey, who lives in the Harper Road area, went to Sophia Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday morning to get bottled drinking water.

Frey said there are three residents of his household, and water pressure began to get low on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022.

“I did call the water company Saturday,” Frey reported. “And they said they was having issues with people letting their water run, to keep from freezing, and their tanks were running low and main breaks…and a little bit of everything.”

He said his family has had no water since Christmas Day.

“You can’t shower,” he noted. “We get drinking water but nothing else. The toilets won’t flush or anything.”

Beckley Water Company reported it could take two to four days for water service to be completely restored.

A boil water advisory is in effect until further notice for all Beckley Water customers.

The company directs water customers to check the Beckley Water Company Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/beckleywaterco for updates.