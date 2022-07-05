BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One local Beckley woman is celebrating an amazing milestone, July 5, 2022!

Emma Bowles, 101, of Beckley, celebrated her 101st birthday today surrounded by friends, family and community members at New River Park.

Emma was active in New Hope Baptist Church, New Era District Music Convention, Raleigh County Senior Citizens and other organizations. Emma sang for the choir and in the New Era District Music Convention for many years until her voice became weaker.

We here at 59News wish Emma Bowles a very happy birthday!