BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley woman pleaded guilty to interstate travel in aid of the distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Ciara Harvey, 26, admitted to running methamphetamine between Beckley and Winston-Salem, North Carolina on December 15, 2017. Harvey added that she had been making these roundtrips to deliver methamphetamine once every two weeks from October 2017 to mid-2019 and was being paid $16,000-$20,000 annually to do so.

Harvey is scheduled to be sentenced on July 7, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.