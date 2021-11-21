Beckley Women’s Club holds vendor fair

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With the holiday season on everyone’s mind, vendors gathered in Beckley to sell their goods and crafts.

The Beckley Women’s Club hosted a vendor fair featuring local artisans and crafters, giving them a chance to show off and sell their creations. Jewelry, knitted items, clothes, and other items made for easy and early holiday shopping and allowed people to find a unique gift.

The pandemic took away many opportunities for vendors to sell their items, which is one of the reasons why the women’s club put on the fair.

“During the pandemic of course it was hard for people to find places to sell things, which is why we were happy to have this,” said Cindy Worley, the president of the Beckley Women’s Club.

Money raised through the fair is used to help the numerous non-profit organizations the club supports. While this was their only fair for the holidays, they plan to hold more in the spring.