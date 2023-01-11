BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Southern WV’s first-ever School Fair will be held in Beckley, at the Tamarack on January 21, 2023.

The fair will be held at the Tamarack in Beckley on January 21 from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Families who attend will meet with leaders from public, private, home, and micro schools to ask questions about how their learning environments can best meet their child’s needs.

Whether a family is looking for more info on art or music classes, summer camps, or has a child they’d like to have screened for dyslexia for free by a speech-language pathologist, the School Fair promises to have something for everyone.

This fair also presents a great opportunity for parents of Southern West Virginia to learn more about school options and find resources to support student education.

With so many exhibitors on hand, you’ll have plenty of chances to discover new products, services, and organizations that can help your student succeed.

You can still Register to join the Beckley School Fair here for free.